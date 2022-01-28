Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $45,878.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

