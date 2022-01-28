Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 74,451 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,504.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after buying an additional 174,598 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

