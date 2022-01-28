bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $7.30 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $511.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

