Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Blueprint Medicines worth $63,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after buying an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after buying an additional 145,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after purchasing an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after purchasing an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $84,192.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,458 shares of company stock worth $4,729,692 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.