Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,485 Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veoneer by 2,205.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

