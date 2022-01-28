Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 136,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 399,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

