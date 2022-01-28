Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.62 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

