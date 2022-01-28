Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,939 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

