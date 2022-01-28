Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

