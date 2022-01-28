Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.