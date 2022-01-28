Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 543,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 109.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in California Resources by 356.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,121 shares of company stock worth $21,038,872 over the last quarter.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

NYSE:CRC opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.