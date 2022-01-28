Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,799 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 656,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after purchasing an additional 570,219 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.