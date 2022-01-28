Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,367 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE SPR opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.