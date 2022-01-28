Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $93.26 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SI. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

