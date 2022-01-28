Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 2.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

