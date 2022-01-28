Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 140 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

CCI stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

