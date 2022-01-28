Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,639.8% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 162,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in YETI by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,936 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in YETI by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after buying an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after buying an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $60.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,479 shares of company stock worth $7,623,579. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

