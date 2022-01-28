Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

