Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 840 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.35 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.