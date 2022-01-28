Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 2,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 17.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

