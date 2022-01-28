Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 500 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.56.

Shares of REGN opened at $608.72 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

