Bluestein R H & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.09.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.62.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

