Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BBSRF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.