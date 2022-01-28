BMO Capital Markets Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $32.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 352,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

