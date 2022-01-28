BMO Capital Markets Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $181.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $199.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.56. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

