BMO Capital Markets Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$53.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

STLC stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.34. 318,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$20.11 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

