BMO Capital Markets Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HWX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

HWX opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.80 and a 12 month high of C$6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.61.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

