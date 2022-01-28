BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.04 ($77.31).

A number of brokerages have commented on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

BNP traded up €0.55 ($0.63) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €64.50 ($73.30). 4,330,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a one year high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.56.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

