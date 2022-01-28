Boeing (LON:BOE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $183.86

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183.86 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 183.86 ($2.48), with a volume of 3384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.23 ($2.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boeing Company Profile (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.