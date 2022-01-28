Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $270.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.48.

BA stock opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.56. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

