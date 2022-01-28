Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $272.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.56. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

