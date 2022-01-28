Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS.

NYSE:BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.56. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

