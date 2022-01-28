Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS.
NYSE:BA opened at $189.75 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.56. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.
In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
