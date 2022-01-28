Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $290.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.48.

BA opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.56. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

