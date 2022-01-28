Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 3.5% on Disappointing Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) fell 3.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $196.80 and last traded at $197.01. 280,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,997,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.10.

The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.56.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

