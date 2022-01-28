Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Boise Cascade worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after purchasing an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

BCC stock opened at $70.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

