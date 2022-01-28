Bokf Na Buys Shares of 3,043 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

