Bokf Na Invests $219,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,028,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,653,000.

DFAT opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

