Bokf Na Takes $184,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after acquiring an additional 809,850 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.04 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.