Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRLXF. CIBC dropped their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $42.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

