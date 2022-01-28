bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Thursday. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

