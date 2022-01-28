Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 670,196 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,196 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $39,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,118,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,993,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after acquiring an additional 528,592 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 514,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

