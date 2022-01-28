Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in McKesson by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $255.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.25. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.