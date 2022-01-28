Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $20.07 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,147 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.47%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

