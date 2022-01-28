Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,949 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $25,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

CNC opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.13.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

