Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 39,923 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $28,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,269 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 806,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

