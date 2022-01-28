Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 3.8% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $29,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,566,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

