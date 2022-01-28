Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 6.7% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,393,306. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

