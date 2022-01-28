British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 640 at UBS Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from GBX 580 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BTLCY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.88.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.