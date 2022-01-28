Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.