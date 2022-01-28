Brokerages Anticipate Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. Greenbrook TMS reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBNH shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter worth $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GBNH remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,157. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

